Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopter Being Shot Down En Route to Belgorod
Watch Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopter Being Shot Down En Route to Belgorod
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a 9K333 Verba portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile.
2024-03-17T14:26+0000
2024-03-17T14:26+0000
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a 9K333 Verba portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile. Russian forces shot down the helicopter flying over Ukrainian territory towards Kozinka in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "On March 17, near the village of Lukashovka in the Sumy region, units of the group of troops guarding the state border of the Russian Federation shot down an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force flying in the direction of the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region," the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces have shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter flying over the Ukrainian territory
The Russian armed forces have shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter flying over the Ukrainian territory
2024-03-17T14:26+0000
14:26 GMT 17.03.2024
The Russian 9K333 Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile system is a modern and highly effective defense solution. It is designed to counter threats from low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a 9K333 Verba portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile. Russian forces shot down the helicopter flying over Ukrainian territory towards Kozinka in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On March 17, near the village of Lukashovka in the Sumy region, units of the group of troops guarding the state border of the Russian Federation shot down an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force flying in the direction of the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region," the Defense Ministry said.
