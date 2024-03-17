https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/watch-ukrainian-mi-8-helicopter-being-shot-down-en-route-to-belgorod-1117388138.html

Watch Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopter Being Shot Down En Route to Belgorod

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a 9K333 Verba portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with a 9K333 Verba portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile. Russian forces shot down the helicopter flying over Ukrainian territory towards Kozinka in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "On March 17, near the village of Lukashovka in the Sumy region, units of the group of troops guarding the state border of the Russian Federation shot down an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force flying in the direction of the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region," the Defense Ministry said.

