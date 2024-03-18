https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/head-of-russias-central-election-commission-holds-briefing-as-election-results-are-being-finalized-1117402454.html
Head of Russia's Central Election Commission Holds Briefing as Election Results Are Being Finalized
Head of Russia's Central Election Commission Holds Briefing as Election Results Are Being Finalized
Sputnik International
As Russia's 2024 presidential election draws to a close, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) is summarizing and assessing the results of the nationwide vote, which took place on March 15-17
2024-03-18T08:03+0000
2024-03-18T08:03+0000
2024-03-18T08:03+0000
russia
2024 russian presidential election
ella pamfilova
russia
russian federation
russian central election commission
central election commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325932_0:201:2927:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b570cacf197c6b0c6470a8473a26f48b.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Ella Pamfilova, the head of the CEC, holds a special meeting after the final vote count following the closing of polling stations across Russia. On March 17, 2024, during the night briefing at the CEC Information Center, Pamfilova announced the end of the voting process across the Russian Federation and the start of digital counting to determine the preliminary results of the election. She thanked the election commissions for their impressive work and asked them to conduct the final stage of the vote count in a precise, transparent and dignified manner. Follow Sputnik's feed for more!
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325932_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf005d35a50d0748269b5ac17bed2f4d.jpg
Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova holds a meeting on voting in the presidential elections in Russia in 2024.
Sputnik International
Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova holds a meeting on voting in the presidential elections in Russia in 2024.
2024-03-18T08:03+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian presidential election, 2024 elections in russia, election in russia
russian presidential election, 2024 elections in russia, election in russia
Head of Russia's Central Election Commission Holds Briefing as Election Results Are Being Finalized
As Russia's 2024 presidential election draws to a close, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) is summarizing and assessing the results of the nationwide vote, which took place on March 15-17.
Sputnik comes to you live as Ella Pamfilova, the head of the CEC, holds a special meeting after the final vote count following the closing of polling stations across Russia.
On March 17, 2024, during the night briefing at the CEC Information Center, Pamfilova announced the end of the voting process across the Russian Federation and the start of digital counting to determine the preliminary results of the election.
She thanked the election commissions for their impressive work and asked them to conduct the final stage of the vote count in a precise, transparent and dignified manner.
Follow Sputnik's feed for more!