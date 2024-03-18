https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/head-of-russias-central-election-commission-holds-briefing-as-election-results-are-being-finalized-1117402454.html

Head of Russia's Central Election Commission Holds Briefing as Election Results Are Being Finalized

Sputnik International

As Russia's 2024 presidential election draws to a close, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) is summarizing and assessing the results of the nationwide vote, which took place on March 15-17

Sputnik comes to you live as Ella Pamfilova, the head of the CEC, holds a special meeting after the final vote count following the closing of polling stations across Russia. On March 17, 2024, during the night briefing at the CEC Information Center, Pamfilova announced the end of the voting process across the Russian Federation and the start of digital counting to determine the preliminary results of the election. She thanked the election commissions for their impressive work and asked them to conduct the final stage of the vote count in a precise, transparent and dignified manner. Follow Sputnik's feed for more!

