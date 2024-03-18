https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/icelands-volcano-erupts-with-little-warning-1117400235.html

Iceland’s Volcano Erupts With Little Warning

Researchers are saying this weekend’s eruption is the most powerful to have occurred thus far.

On Saturday, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated following a volcanic eruption in Reykjanes Peninsula. Authorities are saying the eruption is the most powerful of seven that have occurred on Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021, including four since December.The Iceland Meteorological Office (IMO) said the eruption began with little notice. The first warning to Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management on an oncoming eruption was received at 7:43 PM local time, according to a report, and the beginning of the eruption was confirmed by web cameras about 40 minutes later, just before 8:30 PM local time.The eruption occurred just a few miles north-east of Grindavik, and about 30 miles south-west of Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital. But the town’s 3,800 inhabitants had already been evacuated in December after the first eruption, and barely 100 had returned since.The eruption has threatened local infrastructure and prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency. Scientists have been warning for weeks that the volcano would likely erupt again after reports found magma beginning to pool underground.The eruption sent fountains of lava shooting into the air and prompted the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon—a geothermal spa that is one of Iceland’s most popular tourist and travel destinations—and Grindavik. The eruption, which came from a nearly two-mile-long crevice, also occurred near the Svartsengi Power Plant.Hjordis Gudmundsdottir, a spokeswoman for the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, told reporters on Sunday morning that the eruption posed a risk to two pipes that carry hot water from the geothermal power plant to homes on the peninsula.Defensive barriers that were built around the fishing town of Grindavik have reportedly held their place before the lava, and were helping to redirect lava flow away from other key infrastructure.Blue Lagoon officials said the eruption site is a “safe distance” from the popular tourist spot, but added that it will remain closed through Tuesday, at the very least."We will continue to closely follow the guidelines and recommendations of the authorities, working collaboratively with them to monitor the progression of events," Blue Lagoon said on its website. "This commitment aligns with our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our valued guests and staff."Luckily, the lava has not moved very much since Sunday morning, and was last reported to be about 200 meters from the peninsula's power plant pipes. The plant was also evacuated and dykes were built around it to protect it. Scientists added that seismic activity had decreased since the eruption began.But meteorologists are also concerned that if the lava continues to flow southward, it could make contact with the North Atlantic Ocean. The contact between the lava—which is alkaline—and water could create small explosions and dangerous gasses like chlorine fumes.

