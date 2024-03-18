https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/live-concert-to-commemorate-10th-anniversary-of-crimea-joining-russia-1117409800.html
Live Concert to Commemorate 10th Anniversary of Crimea Joining Russia
Moscow's Red Square hosts a massive festive concert in honor of Crimea's reunification with the Russian Federation in 2014
Sputnik comes to you live as Russia's most famous musical artists perform in the country's main square and commemorate the memorable date together with Russian citizens. On March 16, 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea on joining Russia. Voter turnout exceeded 80%, with more than 95% voting for reunification. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin - alongside officials from Crimea - signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation. According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to Russia on March 18, becoming a constituent part.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Moscow's Red Square hosts a massive festive concert in honor of Crimea's reunification with the Russian Federation in 2014.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russia's most famous musical artists perform in the country's main square and commemorate the memorable date together with Russian citizens.
On March 16, 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea on joining Russia. Voter turnout exceeded 80%, with more than 95% voting for reunification.
On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin - alongside officials from Crimea - signed a treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea on the admission of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of new entities within the Russian Federation.
According to the treaty, Crimea was officially admitted to Russia on March 18, becoming a constituent part.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!