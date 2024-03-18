International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/polish-defense-minister-forecasts-hard-path-for-ukraine-to-nato-membership-1117414228.html
Polish Defense Minister Forecasts 'Hard' Path for Ukraine to NATO Membership
Polish Defense Minister Forecasts 'Hard' Path for Ukraine to NATO Membership
Sputnik International
The process of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be difficult, Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday.
2024-03-18T18:46+0000
2024-03-18T18:46+0000
military
ukraine
poland
nato
jens stoltenberg
wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117414207_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a72670dabf9c964ec2be884d7238b2.jpg
"Ukraine's path to NATO will be hard," Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as saying by the defense ministry, recalling that "Poland has always been supportive of other countries' accession to NATO." He said Warsaw should continue supporting Kiev as "investing in Ukraine's victory means investing in Poland's security." Ukraine submitted its application for NATO membership in September 2022, counting on expedited processing. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the military alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but is not ready to approve its application right away. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that one of the reasons for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was the latter's enshrining its euroatlantic aspirations in its constitution. Western countries, including NATO member states, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/admitting-ukraine-to-nato-risks-world-war-iii--italian-foreign-minister-1116863432.html
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117414207_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da3970474623d835e2e9a6157d007187.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine nato, ukraine nato membership, poland, polish national defense minister wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz
ukraine nato, ukraine nato membership, poland, polish national defense minister wladyslaw kosiniak-kamysz

Polish Defense Minister Forecasts 'Hard' Path for Ukraine to NATO Membership

18:46 GMT 18.03.2024
© iStock.com / Michele UrsiFlag of NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine waving together in the white sky, copy space
Flag of NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine waving together in the white sky, copy space - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
© iStock.com / Michele Ursi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The process of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be difficult, Polish National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday.
"Ukraine's path to NATO will be hard," Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as saying by the defense ministry, recalling that "Poland has always been supportive of other countries' accession to NATO."
He said Warsaw should continue supporting Kiev as "investing in Ukraine's victory means investing in Poland's security."
Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2024
World
Admitting Ukraine Into NATO Risks World War III — Italian Foreign Minister
18 February, 18:48 GMT
Ukraine submitted its application for NATO membership in September 2022, counting on expedited processing. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the military alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but is not ready to approve its application right away.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that one of the reasons for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was the latter's enshrining its euroatlantic aspirations in its constitution.
Western countries, including NATO member states, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO's expansion to include Ukraine would create a direct national security threat to Russia and that Moscow considers the non-aligned status of Ukraine to be extremely important.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала