Putin Meets With Other Presidential Election Candidates

Now that three days of the presidential election in Russia are over, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) is summarizing and assessing the results of the vote, which took place on March 15-17 across Russia and abroad

Sputnik comes to you live as Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the other three presidential election candidates, as the final vote count drew to a close across the country. Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election in Russia with 87.28% of the votes after 100% of ballots were counted, the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) showed on Monday.Nikolay Kharitonov from the Communist Party of Russian Federation (CPRF) received 4.31% of the votes, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) has 3.20%, and Vladislav Davankov from the New People party got 3.85%.Follow Sputnik's feed for more!

