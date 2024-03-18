https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/putin-wins-presidential-election-with-8728-of-the-vote-after-100-of-ballots-counted-1117408254.html

Putin Wins Presidential Election With 87,28% of the Vote After 100% of Ballots Counted

Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election in Russia with 87.28% of the votes after 100% of ballots were counted, the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) showed on Monday.Nikolay Kharitonov, the chairman of the lower house's Far East and Arctic Development Committee, received 4.31% of votes, while Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the lower house's International Affairs Committee got 3.20% and lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov 3.85%, the data showed.This comes after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the results of the presidential election in Russia are unique.For her part, Russia’s Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova said that at least 74.44% of voters cast their ballots in the presidential election, the highest voter turnout in the country’s modern history.She also thanked all the international observers who visited Russia "and wanted to see for themselves how the election process is held" in the country. Delegations of observers continue their work on Monday and the number of their complaints may be close to zero, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and former presidential candidate Leonid Slutsky said.Her remarks followed Putin stressing that the goals for his new presidential term are to carry out the tasks of a special military operation in Ukraine and strengthen the country's defense capability and armed forces during a speech at his election headquarters earlier on Monday. He also assured that all plans for the development of Russia, which were previously announced in the presidential State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly, will be resolved and the goals will be achieved.

