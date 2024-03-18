International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A Russian drone carried out a strike against a Ukrainian sabotage group near Lukashovka in the Chernigov Region, and the Ukrainian side has lost up to eight soldiers killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On the territory of the enemy, [Russian military]... detected the movement of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was going to board an infantry fighting vehicle to further advance to the state border of Russia with the aim of another provocation. The operator of a Russian FPV drone struck the sabotage and reconnaissance group at the time of when the personnel was loading onto the armored vehicles. The enemy's losses amounted to up to eight people killed and wounded," the statement said.
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region

15:13 GMT 18.03.2024
© Sputnik
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian drone carried out a strike against a Ukrainian sabotage group near Lukashovka in the Chernigov Region, and the Ukrainian side has lost up to eight soldiers killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On the territory of the enemy, [Russian military]... detected the movement of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was going to board an infantry fighting vehicle to further advance to the state border of Russia with the aim of another provocation. The operator of a Russian FPV drone struck the sabotage and reconnaissance group at the time of when the personnel was loading onto the armored vehicles. The enemy's losses amounted to up to eight people killed and wounded," the statement said.
