https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/russian-uav-strikes-ukrainian-sabotage-group-in-chernigov-region-1117411829.html
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region
Sputnik International
A Russian drone carried out a strike against a Ukrainian sabotage group near Lukashovka in the Chernigov Region, and the Ukrainian side has lost up to eight soldiers killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-03-18T15:13+0000
2024-03-18T15:13+0000
2024-03-18T15:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
chernigov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117411671_4:0:841:471_1920x0_80_0_0_6df024293f26724569196d1416f84efb.jpg
"On the territory of the enemy, [Russian military]... detected the movement of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was going to board an infantry fighting vehicle to further advance to the state border of Russia with the aim of another provocation. The operator of a Russian FPV drone struck the sabotage and reconnaissance group at the time of when the personnel was loading onto the armored vehicles. The enemy's losses amounted to up to eight people killed and wounded," the statement said.
russia
chernigov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117411671_109:0:737:471_1920x0_80_0_0_c2cc7ec7ca34b062ccdad38bad33edab.jpg
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region
Sputnik International
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region
2024-03-18T15:13+0000
true
PT0M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, chernihiv, fpv drone
russian special military operation, chernihiv, fpv drone
Russian UAV Strikes Ukrainian Sabotage Group in Chernigov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian drone carried out a strike against a Ukrainian sabotage group near Lukashovka in the Chernigov Region, and the Ukrainian side has lost up to eight soldiers killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On the territory of the enemy, [Russian military]... detected the movement of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was going to board an infantry fighting vehicle to further advance to the state border of Russia with the aim of another provocation. The operator of a Russian FPV drone struck the sabotage and reconnaissance group at the time of when the personnel was loading onto the armored vehicles. The enemy's losses amounted to up to eight people killed and wounded," the statement said.