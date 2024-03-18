https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/scott-ritter-election-results-show-people-voted-for-both-putin-and-more-vibrant-russia--1117401801.html

Scott Ritter: Election Results Show People Voted for Both Putin and ‘More Vibrant Russia’

Scott Ritter: Election Results Show People Voted for Both Putin and ‘More Vibrant Russia’

Sputnik International

In the next six years, Russia will continue to “redefine itself” under Vladimir Putin’s leadership in the multipolar world, former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2024-03-18T06:35+0000

2024-03-18T06:35+0000

2024-03-18T06:35+0000

analysis

russia

2024 russian presidential election

vladimir putin

economy

world

term

country

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401577_0:123:3204:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_bc89f38d283f3549764f6f658443714a.jpg

Russia's three-day presidential elections concluded on Sunday, with an overwhelming majority of voters choosing to keep incumbent Vladimir Putin remaining in office for a new six-year term.Importantly, these figures mean that people were voting not just for Vladimir Putin, but for Russia as a whole, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.He recalled that in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, the government "was in the process of redefining" the country.“We had a new foreign policy passed last summer that categorized Russia as a major civilization of significance. That Russia had a goal of being self-sufficient, that Russia would never again allow itself to be dragged down in the dark abyss that existed in the 1990s," the ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer said.According to Ritter, the next six years will witness "a vibrant Russian economy that's going to redefine and integrate with the global economy."The former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer concluded by stressing that during Putin’s new term, the Russian president will "oversee a more vibrant Russia, a Russia that introduces new blood into the political mix."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/putin-has-won-what-to-expect-from-his-next-six-year-term-1117371860.html

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

2024 presidential elections in russia, incumbent vladimir putin's landslide victory in 2024 russian presidential elections, russian economy, multipolar world