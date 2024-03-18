International
Military
Switzerland Starts Transfer of 22 Decommissioned F-5 Tiger Jets to US
Switzerland Starts Transfer of 22 Decommissioned F-5 Tiger Jets to US
The Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) has handed over the first decommissioned F-5 Tiger fighter jet to the US military forces as part of a 22-aircraft contract signed in 2020, the Swiss Federal Council said on Monday.
"This Monday, March 18, 2024, the US Armed Forces received the first of 22 decommissioned F-5 Tiger fighters in the [Swiss] city of Emmen acquired in 2020 from Armasuisse," the council said in a statement. The $32.4 million contract provides for the sale of 16 F-5E single-seat aircraft, six F-5F two-seat aircraft, ground and replacement equipment, aircraft storage in Switzerland and preparations for transportation to the US, according to the statement. US Navy uses these aircraft as targets for training purposes, the statement said.
14:21 GMT 18.03.2024
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) has handed over the first decommissioned F-5 Tiger fighter jet to the US military forces as part of a 22-aircraft contract signed in 2020, the Swiss Federal Council said on Monday.
"This Monday, March 18, 2024, the US Armed Forces received the first of 22 decommissioned F-5 Tiger fighters in the [Swiss] city of Emmen acquired in 2020 from Armasuisse," the council said in a statement.
The $32.4 million contract provides for the sale of 16 F-5E single-seat aircraft, six F-5F two-seat aircraft, ground and replacement equipment, aircraft storage in Switzerland and preparations for transportation to the US, according to the statement.
US Navy uses these aircraft as targets for training purposes, the statement said.
