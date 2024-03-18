https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/watch-russian-helicopter-crew-shoot-down-ukrainian-drone-1117387529.html
Watch Russian Helicopter Crew Shoot Down Ukrainian Drone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian helicopter pilots of the fire support group shooting down a Ukrainian drone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing helicopter pilots of the fire support group shooting down a Ukrainian drone. The pilots in the Kupyansk region spotted a Ukrainian drone and shot it down with small arms fire, a navigator of the Mi-8 pilot said. "In the course of conducting a strike, a group of helicopters in the Kupyansk region detected an unknown unidentified aerial vehicle (UAV), identified it by various signs as an enemy UAV. The fire support group shot it down. Then we carried out an anti-missile maneuver and withdrew to a safe distance. Ready to move on!" pilot said. It is noted that the drone was flying at an extremely low altitude and was heading away from the line of contact in the direction of the deployment of units of the Russian troops.
Drones have significantly transformed modern warfare. Since the beginning of special military operation, both sides of the conflict have used drones on the battlefield.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing helicopter pilots of the fire support group shooting down a Ukrainian drone. The pilots in the Kupyansk region spotted a Ukrainian drone and shot it down with small arms fire, a navigator of the Mi-8 pilot said.
"In the course of conducting a strike, a group of helicopters in the Kupyansk region detected an unknown unidentified aerial vehicle (UAV), identified it by various signs as an enemy UAV. The fire support group shot it down. Then we carried out an anti-missile maneuver and withdrew to a safe distance. Ready to move on!" pilot said.
It is noted that the drone was flying at an extremely low altitude and was heading away from the line of contact in the direction of the deployment of units of the Russian troops.