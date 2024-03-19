International
€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense
€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense
Sputnik International
The European Commission is allocating nearly €2 billion (about $2.2 billion) to strengthen the EU's defense industry readiness.
The funds are intended to increase ammunition production and facilitate joint procurement among member states.That aims to enhance defense capabilities and promote collaboration in research, development, and certification within the sector.Check Sputnik's infographics to find out more:
€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense

14:08 GMT 19.03.2024
The European Commission is allocating nearly €2 billion (about $2.2 billion) to strengthen the EU's defense industry readiness.
The funds are intended to increase ammunition production and facilitate joint procurement among member states.
That aims to enhance defense capabilities and promote collaboration in research, development, and certification within the sector.
Check Sputnik's infographics to find out more:
ec military funds desk - Sputnik International
ec military funds mob - Sputnik International
