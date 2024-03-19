https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/2-billion-fund-to-enhance-eu-defense-1117425715.html
€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense
The European Commission is allocating nearly €2 billion (about $2.2 billion) to strengthen the EU's defense industry readiness.
The funds are intended to increase ammunition production and facilitate joint procurement among member states.That aims to enhance defense capabilities and promote collaboration in research, development, and certification within the sector.Check Sputnik's infographics to find out more:
Check Sputnik's infographics to find out more: