https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/2-billion-fund-to-enhance-eu-defense-1117425715.html

€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense

€2 Billion Fund to Enhance EU Defense

Sputnik International

The European Commission is allocating nearly €2 billion (about $2.2 billion) to strengthen the EU's defense industry readiness.

2024-03-19T14:08+0000

2024-03-19T14:08+0000

2024-03-19T14:08+0000

multimedia

infographic

european commission

european union (eu)

defense budget

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117424863_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_03c10720dbb455237aa7d5ee62748d6e.png

The funds are intended to increase ammunition production and facilitate joint procurement among member states.That aims to enhance defense capabilities and promote collaboration in research, development, and certification within the sector.Check Sputnik's infographics to find out more:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu defense budget, more money for militarization, european commission, european union