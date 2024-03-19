https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/abandoning-historic-friendship-greece-wont-invite-russian-representatives-to-national-celebrations-1117437137.html

Abandoning Historic Friendship: Greece Won't Invite Russian Representatives to National Celebrations

Greek Foreign Minister Yorgos Gerapetritis has issued a directive to all Greek diplomatic and consular bodies abroad prohibiting them from inviting representatives of Russia and Belarus to events commemorating Independence Day on March 25, website newsbreak.gr reported.

March 25 marks the start of the country's national liberation revolution of 1821-1829.The publication criticizes Gerapetritis' decision, highlighting the historical significance of Russia's participation in the celebrations: "It is a national disgrace, Gerapetritis' decision to exclude Russian diplomats from celebrating the anniversary of the national uprising! Russia has always played a prominent role in the March 25 celebrations."The article recalls the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution three years ago, when Russia was honored despite COVID-19 restrictions. Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister in Vladimir Putin's government, represented Moscow in Athens. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou praised "Russia's great contribution to the Greek struggle" and Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis awarded a high-ranking Russian guest the Gold Medal of Merit for the City of Athens.The publication notes the change in relations following events in Ukraine resulting in Russian diplomats being barred from national anniversary events. This marks the third year Russian representatives have not been invited.Greek Independence Day is celebrated with a military parade in Syntagma Square in Athens and events in Greece and its diplomatic missions abroad. The role of Russia in Greece's independence is considered crucial by Greeks.The "Filiki Eteria" (Society of Friends), a secret society founded in Odessa in 1814 aiming for Greek independence, played a key role in preparing for the revolution. Greek officers serving in the Russian army were among the leaders of the national liberation struggle, including General Alexander Ypsilanti.A significant milestone towards Greek independence was the joint victory of Russian, French, and British squadrons over the Turkish-Egyptian fleet in the Battle of Navarino in October 1827. This victory helped lead to the subsequent Russo-Turkish War of 1828-1829, during which Greece achieved its independence.Following the war the Adrianople Peace Treaty between Russia and Turkiye resulted in the Sultan recognizing Greece's autonomy and, later, its independence in 1830. Russia was the first country to establish official relations with Greece and recognize its independence.John Kapodistrias, who had served as the Russian Foreign Minister, became Greece's first ruler post-independence. He was assassinated by Greek conspirators in 1831.

