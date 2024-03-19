International
Beijing on US Proposal on US-Russia Arms Control Talks: US Must End 'Microphone Diplomacy'
The United States should put an end to its "microphone diplomacy" regarding arms control issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"China and the US have channels for dialogue on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation, Washington should stop "microphone diplomacy,'" Lin told reporters. Countries with the largest nuclear arsenals must reduce them to promote the international arms control process, the diplomat added.On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States stands ready to engage in bilateral arms control talks with China and Russia without any preconditions. Commenting on the proposal, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow considers it as "hypocrisy."
Beijing on US Proposal on US-Russia Arms Control Talks: US Must End 'Microphone Diplomacy'

08:51 GMT 19.03.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States should put an end to its "microphone diplomacy" regarding arms control issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"China and the US have channels for dialogue on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation, Washington should stop "microphone diplomacy,'" Lin told reporters.
Countries with the largest nuclear arsenals must reduce them to promote the international arms control process, the diplomat added.
Cars move past Russian Foreign Ministry building, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
World
Russia Considers US Proposals to Start Arms Control Talks 'Hypocrisy’
Yesterday, 17:42 GMT
On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States stands ready to engage in bilateral arms control talks with China and Russia without any preconditions. Commenting on the proposal, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow considers it as "hypocrisy."
