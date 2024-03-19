https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/biden-takes-the-offensive-against-trump-as-election-heats-up-1117412686.html
Biden Takes the Offensive Against Trump as Election Heats Up
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Biden heating his offensive against Trump.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Biden heating his offensive against Trump.
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneAndrew Langer - President of The Institute for LibertyTyler Nixon - Counselor-at-lawGarland Nixon - Co-host of The Critical HourRobert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activistThe first hour begins with Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis and Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty discussing Biden's campaign strategy and his offensive against his political opponent Donald Trump.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his perspective on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.The second hour starts with сo-host of The Critical Hour, Garland Nixon, who weighs in on the Russian elections and Putin's victory.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina who discusses the latest out of Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Biden Takes the Offensive Against Trump as Election Heats Up
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Biden heating his offensive against Trump.
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Andrew Langer - President of The Institute for Liberty
Tyler Nixon - Counselor-at-law
Garland Nixon - Co-host of The Critical Hour
Robert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activist
The first hour begins with Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis and Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty discussing Biden's campaign strategy and his offensive against his political opponent Donald Trump.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his perspective on the latest out of the Fani Willis saga.
The second hour starts with сo-host of The Critical Hour, Garland Nixon, who weighs in on the Russian elections and Putin's victory.
The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina who discusses the latest out of Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
