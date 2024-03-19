https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/blinken-on-reports-niger-ends-military-deal-with-us-washington-in-touch-with-niger-1117420971.html

Blinken on Reports Niger Ends Military Deal With US: Washington in Touch With Niger

Blinken on Reports Niger Ends Military Deal With US: Washington in Touch With Niger

The United States is in contact with Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, commenting on reports that the African country terminated the military agreement with the US.

"We are in touch, we remain in touch with the CNSP and we are discussing with them a path forward," Blinken told reporters during his trip to the Philippines. Last week, media reported citing the spokesman for the military transitional government of Niger, Amadou Abdramane, that Niger's government decided to terminate the military agreement with the United States, which allowed US troops to remain on the territory of the African country. On Monday, US Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the United States expressed concern to Niger's transitional government about potentially strengthening ties with Russia and Iran prior to Niger's decision to revoke its military agreement with the United States.

