https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/france-joins-polands-call-to-limit-import-of-agricultural-products-from-ukraine---reports-1117422035.html

France Joins Poland's Call to Limit Import of Agricultural Products From Ukraine - Reports

France Joins Poland's Call to Limit Import of Agricultural Products From Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

France has joined Poland's calls to limit the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which poses a threat to upcoming negotiations in the European Union to extend the bloc's free trade regime with Kiev, the Politico newspaper reported, citing three European diplomats.

2024-03-19T08:55+0000

2024-03-19T08:55+0000

2024-03-19T08:55+0000

world

agricultural

ukraine

france

poland

european union (eu)

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116991249_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c015b15f04f6d5329538047a6d0d4575.jpg

The European Commission estimates Ukraine's potential losses from the loss of trade benefits at 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the report said on Monday. One of the diplomats told the newspaper that EU countries that "are making the biggest show of their support to Ukraine are also the ones doing the most damage to the country." Earlier in the month, members of the European Parliament did not reportedly agree on the extension of duty-free import of goods from Ukraine into the EU until June 5, 2025, and sent the document, proposed by the European Commission, for revision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/letting-ukraine-join-eu-would-strike-fatal-blows-to-polish-agriculture-ex-pm-warns-1116848565.html

ukraine

france

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

agricultural products from ukraine, france has joined poland's calls, european union