France Joins Poland's Call to Limit Import of Agricultural Products From Ukraine - Reports
France Joins Poland's Call to Limit Import of Agricultural Products From Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
France has joined Poland's calls to limit the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which poses a threat to upcoming negotiations in the European Union to extend the bloc's free trade regime with Kiev, the Politico newspaper reported, citing three European diplomats.
The European Commission estimates Ukraine's potential losses from the loss of trade benefits at 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the report said on Monday. One of the diplomats told the newspaper that EU countries that "are making the biggest show of their support to Ukraine are also the ones doing the most damage to the country." Earlier in the month, members of the European Parliament did not reportedly agree on the extension of duty-free import of goods from Ukraine into the EU until June 5, 2025, and sent the document, proposed by the European Commission, for revision.
08:55 GMT 19.03.2024
Ukrainian corn spilled from the train in the Polish village of Kotomierz
© AFP 2023 / Mateusz Slodkowski
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has joined Poland's calls to limit the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which poses a threat to upcoming negotiations in the European Union to extend the bloc's free trade regime with Kiev, the Politico newspaper reported, citing three European diplomats.
The European Commission estimates Ukraine's potential losses from the loss of trade benefits at 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the report said on Monday. One of the diplomats told the newspaper that EU countries that "are making the biggest show of their support to Ukraine are also the ones doing the most damage to the country."
Earlier in the month, members of the European Parliament did not reportedly agree on the extension of duty-free import of goods from Ukraine into the EU until June 5, 2025, and sent the document, proposed by the European Commission, for revision.
