https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/historic-partnership-sputnik-joins-forces-with-iraq-international-news-agency-1117430761.html

Historic Partnership: Sputnik Joins Forces with Iraq International News Agency

Historic Partnership: Sputnik Joins Forces with Iraq International News Agency

Sputnik International

Sputnik news agency and radio have entered into a cooperative agreement with Iraq International News Agency. The agreement, formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, underscores a commitment to enhance the exchange of news content in English and collaborate on joint educational initiatives.

2024-03-19T14:46+0000

2024-03-19T14:46+0000

2024-03-19T15:48+0000

iraq

russia

mass media

cooperation

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117429968_0:299:3072:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_2233efa40e6858509969f8c24a6c680e.jpg

The agreement underscores a commitment to enhance the exchange of news content in English and collaborate on joint educational initiatives.During an online ceremony to commemorate the signing, Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, expressed optimism about the partnership, labeling it a "historical moment" for both entities. He emphasized the potential for mutual benefit, highlighting the opportunity for Sputnik to gain valuable insights into events and developments within Iraq, while also contributing to the dissemination of news and information from the region.Susan Hameed, Executive Manager of Iraq International News Agency, welcomed the partnership, stressing its significance in strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.The collaborative effort aims to facilitate a more robust exchange of news and insights, providing audiences with comprehensive coverage of regional and global events. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, Sputnik and Iraq International News Agency seek to foster greater understanding and engagement among their diverse audiences, contributing to a more informed and interconnected global community.

iraq

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik, iraq international news agency, cooperation, media cooperation, sputnik news agency