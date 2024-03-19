https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/how-much-do-people-trust-their-own-leaders-a-visual-layout-1117429008.html

How Much Do People Trust Their Own Leaders: A Visual Layout

Vladimir Putin won the 2024 Russian Presidential Election with 87.28% of the votes, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday after 100% of ballots were counted. The landslide result on an unprecedented voter turnout prompted a storm of reaction from Western leaders

According to recent survey data analysed by Sputnik, Vladimir Putin tops other major global leaders when it comes to citizen trust.The Russian president enjoys a 76 percent general trust rating, a staggering number compared to his Western counterparts. Joe Biden's plummeting approval rating places the US president at mere 39 percent, while France's Emmanual Macron's inconsistent domestic and foreign policy has reduced his to 27 percent.In the UK, only 21 percent of the public expressed trust in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Olaf Scholz's 14 percent public approval ratings are nothing short of laughable, especially compared to his popular predecessor Angela Merkel.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

