https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/niger-sends-away-us-military-russia-reelects-putin-boeing-corruption-1117414722.html

Niger Sends Away US Military, Russia Reelects Putin, Boeing Corruption

Niger Sends Away US Military, Russia Reelects Putin, Boeing Corruption

Sputnik International

A National Institute of Health report finds no physical damage to the brains of so-called “Havana Syndrome” sufferers.

2024-03-19T04:14+0000

2024-03-19T04:14+0000

2024-03-19T15:34+0000

political misfits

russia

european union (eu)

gaza strip

extremism

housing

donald trump

niger

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117415178_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_14f51a5e16bd35c85ac6d11525a43fc4.png

Niger Sends Away US Military, Russia Reelects Putin, Boeing Corruption Sputnik International A National Institute of Health report finds no physical damage to the brains of so-called “Havana Syndrome” sufferers.

International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the government of Niger calling for the immediate withdrawal of US forces from their country, the United Kingdom reinterpreting what the government considers “extremism”, how the EU is responding to ongoing protests by farmers and what demands Brussels is still ignoring, and French President Emanuel Macron hoping for a ceasefire in Ukraine before this year's Olympic competitions in Paris.Host of RT's CrossTalk debate program Peter Lavelle discusses this weekend’s presidential elections in Russia, how Russian President Vladimir Putin is approaching his next term, how to understand party politics in Russia and how Russia’s democratic processes compare to others around the world. Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses US policy toward Israel and the current conditions in Gaza, an update on the situation in the West Bank, how President Joe Biden and the Democratic party will be affected politically by their Israel policy, more developments regarding Boeing’s safety and manufacturing problems, and what to expect as another Congressional budget showdown looms.Illinois market president for Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses a legal settlement reached with realtors that could drive down commission rates, the Biden administration’s record on housing affordability, Biden’s housing tax credit proposals, and whether former President Donald Trump is proposing anything meaningful on housing.The Misfits also discuss the United States finally completely banning the use of asbestos and a supposed Kate Middleton sighting.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

gaza strip

niger

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

russia, european union (eu), gaza strip, extremism, housing, donald trump, niger, аудио, radio, israel, joe biden