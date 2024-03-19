https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/president-putin-election-victory-speech-niger-scraps-us-imperialism-1117414993.html

President Putin Election Victory Speech; Niger Scraps US Imperialism

President Putin Election Victory Speech; Niger Scraps US Imperialism

President Putin guarantees a strong independent state with a bold economic agenda after winning the 2024 election in a landslide.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russian election.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik joins us to discuss French President Macron’s rhetoric pushing for NATO intervention in Ukraine.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss US neocon’s plans for regime change in Venezuela and the use of proxy politicians in regime change operations.Misty Winston, radio host and Julian Assange activist, joins us to discuss the Donald Trump effect in the context of state elections and continuing resistance to US media support for the attack on Gaza.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Putin’s victory speech and the US empire's response to a clear and obvious loss in Ukraine.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken’s stop in Seoul as he begins a tour of Asia.Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the so-called Tik Tok ban as a national security state scam.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Niger’s rejection of US imperialism and the overall rejection of Western neo-colonialism in the Global South.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

