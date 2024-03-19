https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/putin-wins-reelection-in-historical-fashion-1117415612.html

Putin Wins Reelection in Historical Fashion

Putin Wins Reelection in Historical Fashion

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the globe, including the results of the Russian presidential election.

2024-03-19T04:17+0000

2024-03-19T04:17+0000

2024-03-19T15:37+0000

the backstory

russia

vladimir putin

rafah

gaza strip

israel

donald trump

joe biden

tiktok

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117415748_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76b89fcf47a63009596d9a8517d0f144.png

Putin Wins Reelection in Historical Fashion Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the globe, including the results of the Russian presidential election.

Fiorella Isabel - Journalist at RTElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownGarland Nixon - Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical HourIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to RT journalist Fiorella Isabel about the Russian presidential election and Vladimir Putin's historic victory.Rachel would then speak to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the latest from the Gaza Strip, where over 2 million people are trapped in the city of Rafah.To begin the final hour, Rachel was joined by journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong, who discussed ex-US President Donald Trump's comment about US President Joe Biden leading the country into a 'bloodbath'.Lastly, political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon spoke to Rachel about the House of Representatives push to ban the TikTok social media platform, a move that has sparked outrage among users.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

rafah

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

russia, vladimir putin, rafah, gaza strip, israel, donald trump, joe biden, tiktok, аудио, radio