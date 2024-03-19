https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/putin-wins-reelection-in-historical-fashion-1117415612.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the globe, including the results of the Russian presidential election.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the globe, including the results of the Russian presidential election.
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist at RTElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownGarland Nixon - Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical HourIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to RT journalist Fiorella Isabel about the Russian presidential election and Vladimir Putin's historic victory.Rachel would then speak to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the latest from the Gaza Strip, where over 2 million people are trapped in the city of Rafah.To begin the final hour, Rachel was joined by journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong, who discussed ex-US President Donald Trump's comment about US President Joe Biden leading the country into a 'bloodbath'.Lastly, political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon spoke to Rachel about the House of Representatives push to ban the TikTok social media platform, a move that has sparked outrage among users.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Putin Wins Reelection in Historical Fashion
04:17 GMT 19.03.2024 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 19.03.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of stories from around the globe, including the results of the Russian presidential election.
Fiorella Isabel - Journalist at RT
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Garland Nixon - Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to RT journalist Fiorella Isabel about the Russian presidential election and Vladimir Putin's historic victory.
Rachel would then speak to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the latest from the Gaza Strip, where over 2 million people are trapped in the city of Rafah.
To begin the final hour, Rachel was joined by journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong, who discussed ex-US President Donald Trump's comment about US President Joe Biden leading the country into a 'bloodbath'.
Lastly, political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon spoke to Rachel about the House of Representatives push to ban the TikTok social media platform, a move that has sparked outrage among users.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM