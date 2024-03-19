https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/vladimir-putin-is-reelected-as-russian-president-in-landslide-victory-1117411446.html

Vladimir Putin is Reelected as Russian President in Landslide Victory

In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including the Russian presidential elections and President Vladimir Putin's landslide re-election.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Vladimir Putin's reelection as Russian President after a landslide victory over three other competitors.In the second hour, Fault Lines hosted a political panel with podcaster and founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement Andrew Langer and US Army Ranger Veteran Robin Biro to discuss the US 2024 presidential race, with Donald Trump and Joe Biden's campaigns in full swing.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by former CIA Officer and co-host of 'Political Misfits' on Radio Sputnik John Kiriakou to discuss a former FBI informant charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden's family while remaining behind bars until his trial.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran, retired Navy captain Armen Kurdian to discuss the latest developments in Trump's case in Georgia. This followed Judge Scott McAfee's ruling, stating that District Attorney Fani Willis could remain in the case, but she may well face challenges to her law license at the State Bar of Georgia.Later in the third hour, journalist Esteban Carrillo spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing war against Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized the United States' growing disapproval of his leadership amid the conflict with Hamas.To conclude the show, Fault Lines spoke to Africa analyst absed in Johannesburg Koffi Kouakou about Niger's ruling military government's decision to abruptly revoke a military accord allowing US Department of Defense personnel on its soil, as announced by its spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane. This decision comes after a visit by US officials led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and General Michael Langley from the US Africa Command.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

