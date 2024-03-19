https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-buk-m1-missile-system-shoot-down-long-hunted-ukrainian-helicopter-1117422346.html

Watch Russian Buk-M1 Missile System Shoot Down Long-Hunted Ukrainian Helicopter

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of Battlegroup Yug shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the division commander of the anti-aircraft system said.According to the commander, the target was destroyed about 7-8 kilometers from the contact line. The hunt for the target had been underway for some time, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter was ambushed.

