Watch Russian Buk-M1 Missile System Shoot Down Long-Hunted Ukrainian Helicopter
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.
A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of Battlegroup Yug shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the division commander of the anti-aircraft system said.According to the commander, the target was destroyed about 7-8 kilometers from the contact line. The hunt for the target had been underway for some time, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter was ambushed.
Russia’s Buk-M1 (NATO reporting name: Gadfly) is a highly mobile, medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile system. It was developed to defend against various aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.
A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of Battlegroup Yug shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the division commander of the anti-aircraft system said.
According to the commander, the target was destroyed about 7-8 kilometers from the contact line. The hunt for the target had been underway for some time, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter was ambushed.