International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-buk-m1-missile-system-shoot-down-long-hunted-ukrainian-helicopter-1117422346.html
Watch Russian Buk-M1 Missile System Shoot Down Long-Hunted Ukrainian Helicopter
Watch Russian Buk-M1 Missile System Shoot Down Long-Hunted Ukrainian Helicopter
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.
2024-03-19T09:59+0000
2024-03-19T09:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117421761_2:0:1278:718_1920x0_80_0_0_dfb4dd58816aa26f2dbda472a5d409c5.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of Battlegroup Yug shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the division commander of the anti-aircraft system said.According to the commander, the target was destroyed about 7-8 kilometers from the contact line. The hunt for the target had been underway for some time, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter was ambushed.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Buk-M1 missile system shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter
Sputnik International
Russian Buk-M1 missile system shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter
2024-03-19T09:59+0000
true
PT1M49S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117421761_162:0:1119:718_1920x0_80_0_0_b1b58ee11ce9c64924c7af4ca45f5917.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukrainian attack helicopter, russian buk-m1 missile system, buk-m1 missile system
russian defense ministry, ukrainian attack helicopter, russian buk-m1 missile system, buk-m1 missile system

Watch Russian Buk-M1 Missile System Shoot Down Long-Hunted Ukrainian Helicopter

09:59 GMT 19.03.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia’s Buk-M1 (NATO reporting name: Gadfly) is a highly mobile, medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile system. It was developed to defend against various aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Buk-M1 missile system shooting down a Ukrainian attack helicopter.
A Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system of Battlegroup Yug shot down a Ukrainian attack helicopter in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), the division commander of the anti-aircraft system said.
According to the commander, the target was destroyed about 7-8 kilometers from the contact line. The hunt for the target had been underway for some time, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter was ambushed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала