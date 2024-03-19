https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-helicopters-hit-ukrainian-armed-forces-positions-with-unguided-missiles-1117420159.html

Watch Russian Helicopters Hit Ukrainian Armed Forces Positions With Unguided Missiles

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian helicopter pilots hitting Ukrainian servicemen's positions in the South Donetsk area with unguided air missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian helicopter pilots hitting Ukrainian positions in the South Donetsk area with unguided missiles."The combat task was set to destroy enemy positions in the tactical area. After receiving the combat task, the helicopter took off and flew to the target area. The task was carried out under difficult meteorological conditions. They arrived at the specified coordinates and carried out launches of unguided aircraft missiles," the commander of the Ka-52 helicopter said.The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said. After the strike, the crews carried out an anti-missile maneuver with the help of an on-board defense complex and successfully returned to their temporary base, the ministry added.

