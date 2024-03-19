https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-paratroopers-demolish-ukrainian-drone-baba-yaga-near-artemovsk-1117422632.html
The Russian Paratroopers, officially known as the Russian Airborne Troops, are an elite branch of the Russian Ground Forces. They are highly trained and specialize in airborne assault, rapid deployment and ground combat operations.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing paratroopers shooting down a Ukrainian Armed Forces' heavy UAV "Baba Yaga" near Artemovsk (Bakhmut).ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun crews of the Ussuriysk separate guard unit of the Airborne Troops destroyed a Baba Yaga hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces south of Artemovsk, the MoD told reporters.It is specified that after detecting the air target, the crews of the ZU-23-2 opened targeted fire on it and destroyed it in the air.The drone is named after a mysterious and enigmatic figure from Slavic folklore. She is often portrayed as an old and powerful witch who dwells in a hut that stands on chicken legs and possesses magical abilities.
