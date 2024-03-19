https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/watch-russian-paratroopers-demolish-ukrainian-drone-baba-yaga-near-artemovsk-1117422632.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Demolish Ukrainian Drone 'Baba Yaga' Near Artemovsk

Watch Russian Paratroopers Demolish Ukrainian Drone 'Baba Yaga' Near Artemovsk

Sputnik International

The Russian Paratroopers, officially known as the Russian Airborne Troops, are an elite branch of the Russian Ground Forces. They are highly trained and specialize in airborne assault, rapid deployment and ground combat operations.

2024-03-19T14:47+0000

2024-03-19T14:47+0000

2024-03-19T14:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian ministry of defense

russian airborne troops

russian ground forces

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117423794_88:0:1331:699_1920x0_80_0_0_f388677c1fd6116556f46a8db8deb8f3.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing paratroopers shooting down a Ukrainian Armed Forces' heavy UAV "Baba Yaga" near Artemovsk (Bakhmut).ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun crews of the Ussuriysk separate guard unit of the Airborne Troops destroyed a Baba Yaga hexacopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces south of Artemovsk, the MoD told reporters.It is specified that after detecting the air target, the crews of the ZU-23-2 opened targeted fire on it and destroyed it in the air.The drone is named after a mysterious and enigmatic figure from Slavic folklore. She is often portrayed as an old and powerful witch who dwells in a hut that stands on chicken legs and possesses magical abilities.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian paratroopers destroyed a Ukrainian drone Baba Yaga near Artemovsk Sputnik International Russian paratroopers destroyed a Ukrainian drone Baba Yaga near Artemovsk 2024-03-19T14:47+0000 true PT0M38S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian paratroopers, russian ground forces, russian airborne troops, ukrainian drone baba yaga