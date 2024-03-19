https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/why-did-us-reaper-drone-make-emergency-landing-in-poland-1117418169.html

Why Did US Reaper Drone Make Emergency Landing in Poland?

Why Did US Reaper Drone Make Emergency Landing in Poland?

Sputnik International

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone that lost contact with its base made an emergency landing in northwestern Poland, the country's armed forces general command said.

2024-03-19T05:38+0000

2024-03-19T05:38+0000

2024-03-19T05:38+0000

world

poland

us armed forces

mq-9 reaper

us

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081879195_0:115:1001:678_1920x0_80_0_0_9b5509881a4a75cc4de0d91fb5b5c3a7.jpg

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone that lost contact with its base made an emergency landing in northwestern Poland, the country's armed forces general command said.The landing took place "in accordance with procedures" in a "cordoned off unpopulated area."The place where the drone landed is guarded by the relevant services, and the military gendarmerie is conducting proceedings.Earlier, the Polish military said that an unarmed drone carrying out a training flight from the Miroslawiec airfield had lost contact with the base. The area adjacent to the airfield was cordoned off, and traffic on surrounding roads was stopped. The MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft is 11 meters long, has a wingspan of 20.1 meters, a payload of 2.2 tons, a maximum speed of 482 kilometers per hour, and a range of 1,852 kilometers. It can be used for intelligence gathering, rescue operations, and precision strikes against ground and air targets.The MQ-9 Reaper can be armed with Hellfire missiles, 227-kilogram GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs, and 227-kilogram GBU-38 satellite-guided bombs. The drone can also be armed with air-to-air missiles. It is noted that as early as May 2018, several MQ-9 Reapers began regular flights from the Polish Air Force's 12th Air Base at Miroslawiec, located 250 kilometers from the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us reaper drone, northwest poland, armed forces, emergency landing