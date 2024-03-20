https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/biden-netanyahu-call-legal-news-trump-fundraising-1117435899.html

Biden-Netanyahu Call, Legal News, Trump Fundraising

Biden-Netanyahu Call, Legal News, Trump Fundraising

The Washington Post investigates an Israeli strike that killed two Al Jazeera journalists, but Western media can’t keep up with the crisis.

Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Egypt and Saudi Arabia to promote the US-Israeli vision of a post-war Gaza, if meetings between the American and Israeli leadership represent any meaningful path toward a ceasefire in Gaza, reports of dreadful conditions for Palestinians in Israeli prisons, an update on the situation for Palestinians living in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and whether threats to resign from the right flank of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are serious.Black Hive spokesperson and political analyst Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses Republican and Democratic fundraising in the 2024 race, when the US will look seriously into federally funded elections, how fears of political violence might be leading to increased weapons purchases in the US, and why so few of former President Donald Trump’s former staff seem to want to vote for him again.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of NAACP, discusses a proposed shield law in Maine to protect patients and healthcare providers who provide services that may be illegal in other states, whether the practice of "judge shopping" will actually be ended by new federal court guidance, the likely fate of Texas’ attempt to make illegal immigration a state crime, the phenomenon of the "Great Resignation" across the House of Representatives, and the possible running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The Misfits also discuss the accusations of sexual assault leveled against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the first indictment of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and a defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against ABC anchor George Stephanopolous.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

