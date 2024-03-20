International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The first hour starts with pastor and Civil Rights leader Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston to discuss the newfound accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.Later, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to share his perspective on Trump's various legal cases, including Trump's inability to pay $464 million in the civil fraud judgment against him and the ongoing Georgia case saga.The second hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who talks about the Russian elections and shares his insights from his trip to the country as an election observer.The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who weighs in on the latest out of Gaza and the rift between Israeli PM Netanyahu and his European Union allies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:19 GMT 20.03.2024 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 20.03.2024)
The Final Countdown
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
Angie Wong
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The first hour starts with pastor and Civil Rights leader Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston to discuss the newfound accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Later, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to share his perspective on Trump's various legal cases, including Trump's inability to pay $464 million in the civil fraud judgment against him and the ongoing Georgia case saga.
The second hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who talks about the Russian elections and shares his insights from his trip to the country as an election observer.
The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who weighs in on the latest out of Gaza and the rift between Israeli PM Netanyahu and his European Union allies.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
