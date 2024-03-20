https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/eric-adams-under-fire-shocking-sexual-assault-claims-surface-1117432759.html
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
2024-03-20T04:19+0000
2024-03-20T04:19+0000
2024-03-20T11:19+0000
the final countdown
radio
eric adams
donald trump
georgia
fani willis
russia
vladimir putin
israel
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117432600_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0716a36a7b1bed203a77743b9b167b68.jpg
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The first hour starts with pastor and Civil Rights leader Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston to discuss the newfound accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.Later, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to share his perspective on Trump's various legal cases, including Trump's inability to pay $464 million in the civil fraud judgment against him and the ongoing Georgia case saga.The second hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who talks about the Russian elections and shares his insights from his trip to the country as an election observer.The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who weighs in on the latest out of Gaza and the rift between Israeli PM Netanyahu and his European Union allies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
georgia
russia
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117432600_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2669efaef11c554b341dbeab964526d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, eric adams, election in russia, who is the president of russia, gaza strip latest
the final countdown, eric adams, election in russia, who is the president of russia, gaza strip latest
Eric Adams Under Fire: Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Surface
04:19 GMT 20.03.2024 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 20.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events from around the globe, including accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The first hour starts with pastor and Civil Rights leader Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston to discuss the newfound accusations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Later, political consultant Robert Hornack joins the show to share his perspective on Trump's various legal cases, including Trump's inability to pay $464 million in the civil fraud judgment against him and the ongoing Georgia case saga.
The second hour begins with attorney Steve Gill who talks about the Russian elections and shares his insights from his trip to the country as an election observer.
The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who weighs in on the latest out of Gaza and the rift between Israeli PM Netanyahu and his European Union allies.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM