https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/israel-must-be-treated-like-pariah-state-ended-forever--jewish-activist-1117436921.html

Israel Must Be Treated Like ‘Pariah’ State, Ended ‘Forever’ – Jewish Activist

Israel Must Be Treated Like ‘Pariah’ State, Ended ‘Forever’ – Jewish Activist

Sputnik International

Israeli-American activist Miko Peled had strong words for Israel, which he accuses of torture, genocide, and “all kinds of crazy, sadistic policies for 76 years.”

2024-03-20T00:02+0000

2024-03-20T00:02+0000

2024-03-20T00:04+0000

middle east

miko peled

palestinians

john kiriakou

israel

gaza strip

palestine

racism

apartheid

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116740214_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e8d1b69def136befa4a032b1007e37.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a trip to Egypt and Saudi Arabia this week seeking funds for Gaza’s postwar reconstruction.The visit comes as Israel continues its military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip where nearly 32,000 Palestinians have been killed per local authorities. In recent weeks people in the enclave’s northern sector have begun to succumb to starvation as Israel enforces a tight blockade, with UNICEF director Catherine Russell calling the number of child casualties in the conflict “staggering.”The continued suffering in Gaza caused Political Misfits host John Kiriakou to suggest the Biden administration is “putting the cart before the horse” with the trip. “First don't we have to ensure that there will still be living Palestinians in Gaza?” asked the former CIA officer. Anti-Zionist activist Miko Peled, who came to support the Palestinian cause after being born to a prominent Israeli general, joined Kiriakou on Tuesday to discuss the country’s continued assault on Gaza.“I think he's a servant of the Zionist state, of the state of Israel,” Peled said of Blinken. “I don't think there's any question about that.”Peled criticized Blinken’s focus on asking other states in the region to help fund aid for Palestinians, noting that, “a five minute drive from any spot in the Gaza Strip there's all the food, all the water, and all the medical aid that anybody could possibly need. Israel is denying them.”The activist recounted the similarities between Israel and other extremist governments, noting that “Israel has never had any problem with the most right-wing, antisemitic fascist regimes.” Throughout the Cold War Israel retained cordial relations with apartheid South Africa, even offering to sell nuclear weapons to the white supremacist regime.Israel was also a key ally in the United States’ Cold War campaign of violence and state terror in Latin America known as Operation Condor. For decades Israel helped train police, militaries, and death squads in the region to repress popular movements. Israel also served as a key conduit for supplying weapons to Latin American dictatorships as the US Congress attempted to stem the flow from America.Israel’s dark history of support for violence and repression in Latin America was noted recently by Colombian President Petro Gustavo, who has sharply criticized the country in the past months. Chile, Colombia, Honduras, and Brazil have all recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv while Bolivia has opted to suspend relations with the country entirely.Peled agreed with Kiriakou that Israel should be sanctioned and diplomatically isolated as happened to the apartheid South African regime in the 1980s.Many observers have noted the similarities between Israel’s system of governance and the proposals of racial supremacists. Israel was once even praised by American neo-Nazi activist Richard Spencer, who views the country’s “Jewish nation state” law as a model for his desired white ethnostate. The comments caused significant embarrassment for Zionist groups, who were quickly forced to distance themselves from the endorsement of the notorious neo-fascist.“Support for Israel and right-wing politics both here and in Europe – particularly in Europe – those go hand in hand,” noted Peled, as Israel has seen strong support from rightwing figures like Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders. “Israel has to be brought to its knees and as quickly as possible. The international community needs to impose severe sanctions. Israel should not be part of the conversation.”“My friends in the pro-Palestinian movement who are the most reliable in their support of Palestine by and large happen to be Jewish,” added Kiriakou. “There's not this Israel-first mentality just because people happen to be Jewish.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/kamala-harris-call-for-ceasefire-ignores-reality-of-israels-brutal-occupation-1117173766.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221223/israels-extremist-ben-gvir-only-orthodox-jewish-converts-should-be-allowed-citizenship-1105714688.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

miko peled, miko peled israel, miko paled, miko peled israel criticism, miko peled israel ended, miko peled israel abolished, miko peled israel pariah, miko peled israel isolation, israel south africa, israel richard spencer, israel rightwing, miko peled antony blinken, moko peled political misfits, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes