Macron Floats Ukraine Ceasefire During Olympics after Suggesting NATO Boots on the Ground

In this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore a diverse array of global and local news, including a call for a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire during the Olympics.

In the first segment, Fault Lines engages with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to analyze Vladimir Putin's reelection and his agenda for his upcoming term as Russian President.Later, the show with political cartoonist Ted Rall analyzed the potential repercussions of banning the social media platform TikTok in the United States and similar future legislative actions, featuring insights from a political analyst.In the final segment, tax attorney Steve Hayes offers perspective on Donald Trump's challenges in fundraising for the civil fraud penalty he faces in New York, discussing the hurdles he must overcome.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

