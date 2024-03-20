International
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Niger Declares US Forces Persona Non Grata amid Fallout with Washington
Niger Declares US Forces Persona Non Grata amid Fallout with Washington
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the world, including the Nigerian military government's decision... 20.03.2024, Sputnik International
Niger Declares U.S. Forces Persona Non Grata amid Fallout with Washington
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the world, including the Nigerian military government's decision to cancel their cooperation agreement with the U.S.
The Backstory opened Tuesday's show with a segment on the latest from Capitol Hill, as congress attempts to pass a final budget. Rachel was joined by independent journalist Daniel Lazare, who discussed the issues preventing the budget from being passed.Following a discussion on the US budget, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about French President Emmanuel Macron's ceasefire proposal for the 2024 Olympics.In the final hour, journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo spoke to Rachel about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and US President Joe Biden's phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou about the Nigerian government's announcement that they were ending their military cooperation agreement with the US forces.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Niger Declares US Forces Persona Non Grata amid Fallout with Washington

04:19 GMT 20.03.2024 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 20.03.2024)
Niger Declares U.S. Forces Persona Non Grata amid Fallout with Washington
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the world, including the Nigerian military government's decision to cancel their cooperation agreement with the US.
The Backstory opened Tuesday's show with a segment on the latest from Capitol Hill, as congress attempts to pass a final budget. Rachel was joined by independent journalist Daniel Lazare, who discussed the issues preventing the budget from being passed.
Following a discussion on the US budget, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about French President Emmanuel Macron's ceasefire proposal for the 2024 Olympics.
In the final hour, journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo spoke to Rachel about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and US President Joe Biden's phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou about the Nigerian government's announcement that they were ending their military cooperation agreement with the US forces.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
