International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russia-to-host-10-year-anniversary-meeting-of-eurasian-economic-union-on-may-8---putin-1117434544.html
Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin
Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin
Sputnik International
The 10-year anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2024-03-20T03:17+0000
2024-03-20T03:17+0000
eaeu
world
brics
russia
moscow
vladimir putin
bakytzhan sagintayev
economic cooperation
dedollarisation
financial sector
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117435643_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_20a39be5e239fbe3d76e52deedbf7726.jpg
"I know that you have already started the preparations for the anniversary event. We will hold it here in Moscow on May 8," Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev. Russia is ready to host its EAEU partners, the president added. The EAEU is an economic union that consists of five former Soviet countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - and three observer states - Moldova, Uzbekistanб and Cuba. It was established in 2014 and is aimed at ensuring the free movement of goods, services and labor among the member states.Putin requested that Sagintayev explore options for collaborative efforts between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and the BRICS association. "The BRICS leaders are coming to Kazan. I earnestly request that you work with your Russian colleagues on how we could involve the economies of our association's other countries in joint efforts with the BRICS countries. There could be many joint projects and areas for development in general," the president stressed.Putin suggested Russia could offer the BRICS countries options for the cooperation of banking systems, taking into account the interests of the EAEU countries. He emphasized that Russia aims to coordinate any actions in these fields with all members of the Eurasian Economic Community. He noted that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus already cooperate with BRICS countries in some capacity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/irans-proposal-to-set-up-swift-analogue-added-to-brics-agenda-1117133269.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117435643_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728f41b996e85b920d66606be4e23da2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics, brics-eaeu cooperation, eurasian economic union, russia-nato showdown, us expansionism, brics development, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, inclusiveness, shared future of humanity, brics gdp, brics economic growth, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies
brics, brics-eaeu cooperation, eurasian economic union, russia-nato showdown, us expansionism, brics development, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, inclusiveness, shared future of humanity, brics gdp, brics economic growth, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies

Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin

03:17 GMT 20.03.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin takes part, via videoconference, in an extraordinary BRICS summit to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part, via videoconference, in an extraordinary BRICS summit to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 10-year anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"I know that you have already started the preparations for the anniversary event. We will hold it here in Moscow on May 8," Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.
Russia is ready to host its EAEU partners, the president added.
"We are ready for it. You know that we always enjoy holding [such events]. We will accommodate all our colleagues," Putin also said.
The EAEU is an economic union that consists of five former Soviet countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - and three observer states - Moldova, Uzbekistanб and Cuba. It was established in 2014 and is aimed at ensuring the free movement of goods, services and labor among the member states.
Putin requested that Sagintayev explore options for collaborative efforts between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and the BRICS association.

"Russia is chairing BRICS this year," President Putin highlighted during his meeting with Sagintayev. "Our other countries (EAEU) are not members of the association, but there are significant opportunities, especially considering the plans of our Chinese friends – 'One Belt, One Road.' We have always said that these projects are compatible – our Eurasian development and Chinese ideas."

"The BRICS leaders are coming to Kazan. I earnestly request that you work with your Russian colleagues on how we could involve the economies of our association's other countries in joint efforts with the BRICS countries. There could be many joint projects and areas for development in general," the president stressed.
Putin suggested Russia could offer the BRICS countries options for the cooperation of banking systems, taking into account the interests of the EAEU countries.
"The operation of the financial systems of the banking sector... as you know, created within the framework of this association, BRICS, contains various ideas on how we could enhance its functionality. It would be great if we, on behalf of Russia but considering the interests of the member countries of our organization, offered our colleagues some proposals," Putin said.
Coins from all over the world - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2024
Economy
Iran's Proposal to Set Up SWIFT Analogue Added to BRICS Agenda
4 March, 18:48 GMT
He emphasized that Russia aims to coordinate any actions in these fields with all members of the Eurasian Economic Community.
"Of course from your position, from the perspective of the commission, we could prepare these joint proposals. It would be interesting for everyone," Putin added.
He noted that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus already cooperate with BRICS countries in some capacity.
"And if we could offer our colleagues some proposals – we will discuss this in more detail, there are some ideas – especially if presented as our joint steps, it could have promising prospects," the Russian president concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала