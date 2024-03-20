Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 10-year anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"I know that you have already started the preparations for the anniversary event. We will hold it here in Moscow on May 8," Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.
Russia is ready to host its EAEU partners, the president added.
"We are ready for it. You know that we always enjoy holding [such events]. We will accommodate all our colleagues," Putin also said.
The EAEU is an economic union that consists of five former Soviet countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - and three observer states - Moldova, Uzbekistanб and Cuba. It was established in 2014 and is aimed at ensuring the free movement of goods, services and labor among the member states.
Putin requested that Sagintayev explore options for collaborative efforts between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and the BRICS association.
"Russia is chairing BRICS this year," President Putin highlighted during his meeting with Sagintayev. "Our other countries (EAEU) are not members of the association, but there are significant opportunities, especially considering the plans of our Chinese friends – 'One Belt, One Road.' We have always said that these projects are compatible – our Eurasian development and Chinese ideas."
"The BRICS leaders are coming to Kazan. I earnestly request that you work with your Russian colleagues on how we could involve the economies of our association's other countries in joint efforts with the BRICS countries. There could be many joint projects and areas for development in general," the president stressed.
Putin suggested Russia could offer the BRICS countries options for the cooperation of banking systems, taking into account the interests of the EAEU countries.
"The operation of the financial systems of the banking sector... as you know, created within the framework of this association, BRICS, contains various ideas on how we could enhance its functionality. It would be great if we, on behalf of Russia but considering the interests of the member countries of our organization, offered our colleagues some proposals," Putin said.
He emphasized that Russia aims to coordinate any actions in these fields with all members of the Eurasian Economic Community.
"Of course from your position, from the perspective of the commission, we could prepare these joint proposals. It would be interesting for everyone," Putin added.
He noted that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus already cooperate with BRICS countries in some capacity.
"And if we could offer our colleagues some proposals – we will discuss this in more detail, there are some ideas – especially if presented as our joint steps, it could have promising prospects," the Russian president concluded.