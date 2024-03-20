https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russia-to-host-10-year-anniversary-meeting-of-eurasian-economic-union-on-may-8---putin-1117434544.html

Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin

Russia to Host 10-Year Anniversary Meeting of Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 - Putin

The 10-year anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Moscow on May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I know that you have already started the preparations for the anniversary event. We will hold it here in Moscow on May 8," Putin said at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev. Russia is ready to host its EAEU partners, the president added. The EAEU is an economic union that consists of five former Soviet countries - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - and three observer states - Moldova, Uzbekistanб and Cuba. It was established in 2014 and is aimed at ensuring the free movement of goods, services and labor among the member states.Putin requested that Sagintayev explore options for collaborative efforts between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries and the BRICS association. "The BRICS leaders are coming to Kazan. I earnestly request that you work with your Russian colleagues on how we could involve the economies of our association's other countries in joint efforts with the BRICS countries. There could be many joint projects and areas for development in general," the president stressed.Putin suggested Russia could offer the BRICS countries options for the cooperation of banking systems, taking into account the interests of the EAEU countries. He emphasized that Russia aims to coordinate any actions in these fields with all members of the Eurasian Economic Community. He noted that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus already cooperate with BRICS countries in some capacity.

