US Navy Struggling with Yemen Blockade; EU Economy in Death Spiral

The US Navy leaders admit that they are struggling against the powerful and constant drone and missile attacks from Ansar Allah fighters in their Red Sea operation.

2024-03-20T04:11+0000

2024-03-20T04:11+0000

2024-03-20T11:31+0000

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the fall of US imperialism as The US Navy leaders admit that they are struggling against the powerful and constant drone and missile attacks from Ansar Allah fighters in their Red Sea operation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the US empire's use of Ukrainian soldiers as cannon fodder.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the outcome of the Russian election and the history of Crimea.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss "defend the guard" legislation and US support of Israel.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses Europe's economic fall.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss possible friction between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding Gaza policy.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the disadvantages of a cashless economy, income inequality, and Google censorship.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the CIA campaign against China and US military aggression in the Asian Pacific.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

