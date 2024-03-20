https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/watch-russian-special-forces-reach-destroyed-us-made-abrams-tank-in-special-op-zone-1117441018.html
Watch Russian Special Forces Reach Destroyed US-Made Abrams Tank in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian special forces reaching an Abrams tank that was hit in the village of Berdychi and taking video from inside.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian special forces reaching an Abrams tank that was struck in the village of Berdychi and capturing video footage from inside.The task of the Battlegroup Tsentr troops was to inspect the Abrams and collect useful technical samples for the command. It was not easy to approach the vehicle, which was hit in the village of Berdychi, as the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were still very close to the tank, and kamikaze drones were constantly circling in the sky. At the time the video was shot, there was a battle ongoing in Berdychi, as motorized riflemen from Battlegroup Tsentr were assaulting the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The destruction of Ukrainian Abrams tanks by Russian forces demonstrates the effectiveness of Russia's anti-tank capabilities and its ability to counter advanced Western military equipment.
