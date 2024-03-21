https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/accusations-of-google-meddling-in-us-election-explosive-allegations-1117456015.html
Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations
Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
2024-03-21T04:14+0000
2024-03-21T04:14+0000
2024-03-21T09:14+0000
the final countdown
radio
immigration
texas
google
us congressional budget office
ohio
scotus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117455856_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_95f199fee3cff117d899abbcc0da7eb1.jpg
Accusations of Google Meddling in U.S. Election: Explosive Allegations
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
The first hour begins with immigration expert Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on the Supreme Court giving Texas the green light to enforce its controversial immigration law.The show is later joined by journalist, podcaster, and author Peter Coffin, who discusses Google being accused of interfering in 41 elections.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the likelihood of a Congressional budget deal being passed.The show closes with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PACT, on the Ohio election results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
texas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117455856_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4678f5c4e585a352f88996a1b2f38b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, google election interference, what is texas immigration law, us congressional budget,
the final countdown, google election interference, what is texas immigration law, us congressional budget,
Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations
04:14 GMT 21.03.2024 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 21.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
The first hour begins with immigration expert Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on the Supreme Court giving Texas the green light to enforce its controversial immigration law.
The show is later joined by journalist, podcaster, and author Peter Coffin, who discusses Google being accused of interfering in 41 elections.
The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the likelihood of a Congressional budget deal being passed.
The show closes with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PACT, on the Ohio election results.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM