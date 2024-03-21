International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
The first hour begins with immigration expert Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on the Supreme Court giving Texas the green light to enforce its controversial immigration law.The show is later joined by journalist, podcaster, and author Peter Coffin, who discusses Google being accused of interfering in 41 elections.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the likelihood of a Congressional budget deal being passed.The show closes with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PACT, on the Ohio election results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Final Countdown
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.
The first hour begins with immigration expert Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on the Supreme Court giving Texas the green light to enforce its controversial immigration law.
The show is later joined by journalist, podcaster, and author Peter Coffin, who discusses Google being accused of interfering in 41 elections.
The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the likelihood of a Congressional budget deal being passed.
The show closes with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PACT, on the Ohio election results.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
