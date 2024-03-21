https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/accusations-of-google-meddling-in-us-election-explosive-allegations-1117456015.html

Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations

Accusations of Google Meddling in US Election: Explosive Allegations

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.

2024-03-21T04:14+0000

2024-03-21T04:14+0000

2024-03-21T09:14+0000

the final countdown

radio

immigration

texas

google

us congressional budget office

ohio

scotus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117455856_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_95f199fee3cff117d899abbcc0da7eb1.jpg

Accusations of Google Meddling in U.S. Election: Explosive Allegations Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest stories from around the nation, including Google being accused of election interference.

The first hour begins with immigration expert Andrew Arthur, who weighs in on the Supreme Court giving Texas the green light to enforce its controversial immigration law.The show is later joined by journalist, podcaster, and author Peter Coffin, who discusses Google being accused of interfering in 41 elections.The second hour begins with financial expert Aquiles Larrea sharing his perspective on the likelihood of a Congressional budget deal being passed.The show closes with Tom Norton, the National Director of the America First PACT, on the Ohio election results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

texas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, google election interference, what is texas immigration law, us congressional budget,