Congress Grills US Commanders Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Chaos
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from across the globe, including the recent congressional hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting political commentator Misty Winston for a discussion on the recent primaries that took place in several states across the US.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic, who analyzed recent news about NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to professor Jeff Halper, anthropologist and activist, about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's phone call with US President Joe Biden and his decision to address the Republicans in congress.Lastly, Rachel would speak to political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the congressional hearing which discussed the US' abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from across the globe, including the recent congressional hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting political commentator Misty Winston for a discussion on the recent primaries that took place in several states across the US.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic, who analyzed recent news about NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to professor Jeff Halper, anthropologist and activist, about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's phone call with US President Joe Biden and his decision to address the Republicans in congress.
Lastly, Rachel would speak to political analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon about the congressional hearing which discussed the US' abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM