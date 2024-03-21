https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/geologists-officially-reject-anthropocene-epoch-1117468957.html

Geologists Officially Reject 'Anthropocene' Epoch

Sputnik International

Scholars have declined to update our planet's historical timeline because the impact of human activity on Earth is relatively short compared to its 4.6 billion-year history.

The International Union of Geological Sciences has rejected the disputed designation of the current epoch of Earth's history as the Anthropocene or human age.The decision was made by a vote by the global geology body's committee of some twenty-four academics in February.That settled the 15-year-old dispute concerning whether human activity since the 1950s have changed Earth’s climate and other systems enough to warrant declaring a new era in its geological evolution.But the committee’s chair Dr. Jan A. Zalasiewicz and vice-chair Dr. Martin J. Head demanded the vote be invalidated, claiming that not all evidence had been assessed.They also alleged that that some members of the committee where ineligible to vote as they had passed their term limits.However, the union’s executive committee confirmed the vote in a statement released on Wednesday.The decision means the current epoch remains the Holocene, which began around 11,700 years ago.Dr. Head lamented the missed opportunity to formally acknowledge human impact on the planet since the mid-20th century — a concept central to the theory of of anthropogenic global warming (AGW) or man-made climate change.But he said the proposed Anthropocene designation would continue to be used in scientific and social circles to describe humanity’s impact on Earth.The rejection of the Anthropocene for now reflects the caution of many geologists over the proposed age's infancy when compared to the planet's 4.6 billion-year age.

