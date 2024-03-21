https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/nato-nations-mull-conscription-over-manpower-issues-1117458449.html
NATO Nations Mull Conscription Over Manpower Issues
NATO Nations Mull Conscription Over Manpower Issues
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including an examination of why European soldiers are leaving their posts, posing challenges to NATO's strength.
2024-03-21T04:20+0000
2024-03-21T04:20+0000
2024-03-21T09:20+0000
fault lines
us
radio
joe biden
nato
donald trump
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117458291_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_523e94b48f8c65c89d2ebebd1be6cd6f.png
NATO Nations Mull Conscription Over Manpower Issues
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including an examination of why European soldiers are leaving their posts, posing challenges to NATO's strength.
During the first hour, political analyst and writer Dr. George Szamuely sheds light on NATO's manpower crisis and its implications for Western security and NATO's expansion ambitions.In the second hour, journalist for the Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins the discussion to dissect the results of the 2024 Presidential primaries, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump edge closer to a November showdown.In the third hour, finance expert from New York City Aquiles Larrea provides insights into the US budget following President Joe Biden's unveiling of his 2025 spending priorities while concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, take center stage.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117458291_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ecf94d9b9bfbe85a16241bac42010ab.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, how much manpower does nato have, nato army size, biden vs trump in 2024, us budget 2024, us interest rates
fault lines, how much manpower does nato have, nato army size, biden vs trump in 2024, us budget 2024, us interest rates
NATO Nations Mull Conscription Over Manpower Issues
04:20 GMT 21.03.2024 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 21.03.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including an examination of why European soldiers are leaving their posts, posing challenges to NATO's strength.
During the first hour, political analyst and writer Dr. George Szamuely sheds light on NATO's manpower crisis and its implications for Western security and NATO's expansion ambitions.
In the second hour, journalist for the Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins the discussion to dissect the results of the 2024 Presidential primaries, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump edge closer to a November showdown.
In the third hour, finance expert from New York City Aquiles Larrea provides insights into the US budget following President Joe Biden's unveiling of his 2025 spending priorities while concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, take center stage.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM