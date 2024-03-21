International
NATO Nations Mull Conscription Over Manpower Issues
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including an examination of why European soldiers are leaving their posts, posing challenges to NATO's strength.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a wide range of global and local news, including an examination of why European soldiers are leaving their posts, posing challenges to NATO's strength.
During the first hour, political analyst and writer Dr. George Szamuely sheds light on NATO's manpower crisis and its implications for Western security and NATO's expansion ambitions.In the second hour, journalist for the Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins the discussion to dissect the results of the 2024 Presidential primaries, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump edge closer to a November showdown.In the third hour, finance expert from New York City Aquiles Larrea provides insights into the US budget following President Joe Biden's unveiling of his 2025 spending priorities while concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, take center stage.
During the first hour, political analyst and writer Dr. George Szamuely sheds light on NATO's manpower crisis and its implications for Western security and NATO's expansion ambitions.
In the second hour, journalist for the Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins the discussion to dissect the results of the 2024 Presidential primaries, as Joe Biden and Donald Trump edge closer to a November showdown.
In the third hour, finance expert from New York City Aquiles Larrea provides insights into the US budget following President Joe Biden's unveiling of his 2025 spending priorities while concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting, including discussions on interest rates, take center stage.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
