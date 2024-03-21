https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/putin-addresses-russian-public-following-presidential-election-results-1117466107.html

Putin Addresses Russian Public Following Presidential Election Results

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian citizens after the official results of the Russian presidential election.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian citizens after the official results of the Russian presidential election.A total of 76,277,708 citizens went to the ballot box in Russia’s presidential election, casting their votes for incumbent President Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian Central Election Commission's report on Thursday. Hence, Putin received an overwhelming 87.28% of the votes, while Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation garnered 4.31% of the ballots, Vladislav Davankov from the New People's Party received 3.85%, and Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia obtained 3.20%.The three-day voting process for the Russian presidential election ran from March 15 to March 17. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

