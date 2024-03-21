https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russia-starts-mass-production-of-three-tonne-fab-3000-aviation-bombs---mod-1117472046.html
Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD
Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia started the mass production of three-tonne FAB-3000 high-explosive aviation bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-03-21T13:47+0000
2024-03-21T13:47+0000
2024-03-21T13:47+0000
military
russia
sergei shoigu
bombs
glide bombs
cluster bombs
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117471826_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_4e79c9a6457bab65196dc3e7e7ef8a05.jpg
"[Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu was informed that the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs has been multiplied at the enterprise, the production of FAB-1500 has been doubled, and since this February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized," the ministry said in a statement. The range of artillery ammunition produced has also been expanded, the ministry said. Since last year, the plant's production of modern artillery and aviation ammunition has increased fivefold, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/fab-1500-the-russian-air-dropped-bomb-tilting-the-balance-against-ukraine-1117261769.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117471826_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3701b9513b519962ce8b99987cd1943a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fab-3000 aviation bombs, russian defense ministry, high-explosive aviation bombs
fab-3000 aviation bombs, russian defense ministry, high-explosive aviation bombs
Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia started the mass production of three-tonne FAB-3000 high-explosive aviation bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu was informed that the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs
has been multiplied at the enterprise, the production of FAB-1500 has been doubled, and since this February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized," the ministry said in a statement.
The range of artillery ammunition produced has also been expanded, the ministry said.
Since last year, the plant's production of modern artillery and aviation ammunition has increased fivefold, the ministry added.