Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD
Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD
Russia started the mass production of three-tonne FAB-3000 high-explosive aviation bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-03-21T13:47+0000
2024-03-21T13:47+0000
"[Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu was informed that the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs has been multiplied at the enterprise, the production of FAB-1500 has been doubled, and since this February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized," the ministry said in a statement. The range of artillery ammunition produced has also been expanded, the ministry said. Since last year, the plant's production of modern artillery and aviation ammunition has increased fivefold, the ministry added.
Russia Starts Mass Production of Three-Tonne FAB-3000 Aviation Bombs - MoD

13:47 GMT 21.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia started the mass production of three-tonne FAB-3000 high-explosive aviation bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu was informed that the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs has been multiplied at the enterprise, the production of FAB-1500 has been doubled, and since this February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized," the ministry said in a statement.
The range of artillery ammunition produced has also been expanded, the ministry said.
Military
Military
FAB-1500: The Russian Air-Dropped Bomb 'Tilting the Balance' Against Ukraine
11 March, 12:08 GMT
Since last year, the plant's production of modern artillery and aviation ammunition has increased fivefold, the ministry added.
