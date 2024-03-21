https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russian-doctors-remove-170-lung-cancer-tumors-breaking-world-record-1117464368.html

Russian Doctors Remove 170 Lung Cancer Tumors, Breaking World Record

Medics at one of Russia’s biggest oncological facilities have made a breakthrough in removing a record number of lung metastases using a homegrown, patented technique called "isolated chemoperfusion."

Russian physicians have successfully eliminated 170 lung metastases from a 37-year-old man through a series of six surgeries conducted at the country’s leading cancer treatment center.The St. Petersburg-based oncological center reported that the cancer patient was admitted to the diagnostic and treatment clinic with multiple lung metastases resulting from osteosarcoma (bone cancer), which he was diagnosed with in 2020.Over four years, the patient braved rounds of chemotherapy in Moscow, following a surgical procedure to extract a tumor along with a portion of his shoulder, and additional chemotherapy sessions in Germany. Consequently, the lesions didn't grow further. But, German medical protocols permit physicians to remove no more than 10-15 metastases per surgical session.Three of the six sessions were done employing "isolated chemoperfusion," a technique developed and patented by the center. This method targets and removes new lung metastases, and it has proven to be a lifeline for patients battling advanced stage four cancer.

