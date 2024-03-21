Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region
In fact, the Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.
Russia’s 9M133 Kornet is an advanced, highly effective anti-tank missile system designed to engage heavily armored targets, such as main battle tanks and fortifications.
The Kornet's advanced features, such as its high-explosive anti-tank warhead and thermal imaging guidance system, make it a valuable asset in modern warfare, ensuring that the Russian forces can effectively engage heavily armored targets on the battlefield.
With an effective range of up to 5.5 kilometers, the 9M133 Kornet can be employed in various tactical scenarios. The missile system can be mounted on various platforms, including vehicles and tripods, providing flexibility and mobility to its operators.
