https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russian-kornet-anti-tank-units-exercise-in-avdeyevka-region-1117463267.html

Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region

Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region

Sputnik International

In fact, the Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.

2024-03-21T09:01+0000

2024-03-21T09:01+0000

2024-03-21T09:01+0000

multimedia

photo

avdeyevka

russian armed forces

kornet

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462079_0:107:3046:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae9ca2925e54fb4868d52025e4004c4.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.The Kornet's advanced features, such as its high-explosive anti-tank warhead and thermal imaging guidance system, make it a valuable asset in modern warfare, ensuring that the Russian forces can effectively engage heavily armored targets on the battlefield.Check out servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr improving their skills firing Kornet anti-tank missiles in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery:

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, kornet anti-tank missile system, russian military, powerful weapon system