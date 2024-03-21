International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russian-kornet-anti-tank-units-exercise-in-avdeyevka-region-1117463267.html
Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region
Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region
Sputnik International
In fact, the Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.
2024-03-21T09:01+0000
2024-03-21T09:01+0000
multimedia
photo
avdeyevka
russian armed forces
kornet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462079_0:107:3046:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae9ca2925e54fb4868d52025e4004c4.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.The Kornet's advanced features, such as its high-explosive anti-tank warhead and thermal imaging guidance system, make it a valuable asset in modern warfare, ensuring that the Russian forces can effectively engage heavily armored targets on the battlefield.Check out servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr improving their skills firing Kornet anti-tank missiles in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery:
avdeyevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462079_0:0:2664:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_40bb8a773328d002e6a746725e338dad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, kornet anti-tank missile system, russian military, powerful weapon system
russian armed forces, kornet anti-tank missile system, russian military, powerful weapon system

Russian Kornet Anti-Tank Units Exercise in Avdeyevka Region

09:01 GMT 21.03.2024
Subscribe
Russia’s 9M133 Kornet is an advanced, highly effective anti-tank missile system designed to engage heavily armored targets, such as main battle tanks and fortifications.
The Russian Armed Forces use the 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile system as a critical component of their ground force capabilities. This versatile and powerful weapon system is used to effectively counter enemy armored vehicles and fortifications, providing the Russian military with a reliable means to maintain its defensive and offensive strategies in various operational scenarios.
The Kornet's advanced features, such as its high-explosive anti-tank warhead and thermal imaging guidance system, make it a valuable asset in modern warfare, ensuring that the Russian forces can effectively engage heavily armored targets on the battlefield.
Check out servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr improving their skills firing Kornet anti-tank missiles in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr at a training session for the Kornet anti-tank missile system in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation.

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr at a training session for the Kornet anti-tank missile system in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr at a training session for the Kornet anti-tank missile system in the Avdeyevka area of the special military operation.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The Kornet's warhead is designed to penetrate and destroy heavily armored targets, such as main battle tanks, with the use of a high-explosive charge.

The Kornet&#x27;s warhead is designed to penetrate and destroy heavily armored targets, such as main battle tanks, with the use of a high-explosive charge. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Kornet's warhead is designed to penetrate and destroy heavily armored targets, such as main battle tanks, with the use of a high-explosive charge.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Thermal imaging guidance system: this allows the operator to accurately track and guide the missile towards the target.

Thermal imaging guidance system: this allows the operator to accurately track and guide the missile towards the target. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Thermal imaging guidance system: this allows the operator to accurately track and guide the missile towards the target.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The thermal imaging guidance system makes guiding the missile towards the target possible even in low-light conditions or during night operations.

The thermal imaging guidance system makes guiding the missile towards the target possible even in low-light conditions or during night operations. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The thermal imaging guidance system makes guiding the missile towards the target possible even in low-light conditions or during night operations.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

With an effective range of up to 5.5 kilometers, the 9M133 Kornet can be employed in various tactical scenarios. The missile system can be mounted on various platforms, including vehicles and tripods, providing flexibility and mobility to its operators.

With an effective range of up to 5.5 kilometers, the 9M133 Kornet can be employed in various tactical scenarios. The missile system can be mounted on various platforms, including vehicles and tripods, providing flexibility and mobility to its operators. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

With an effective range of up to 5.5 kilometers, the 9M133 Kornet can be employed in various tactical scenarios. The missile system can be mounted on various platforms, including vehicles and tripods, providing flexibility and mobility to its operators.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Once launched, the Kornet can be used in a "fire and forget" mode, allowing the operator to safely take cover while the missile autonomously tracks and engages the target.

Once launched, the Kornet can be used in a &quot;fire and forget&quot; mode, allowing the operator to safely take cover while the missile autonomously tracks and engages the target. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Once launched, the Kornet can be used in a "fire and forget" mode, allowing the operator to safely take cover while the missile autonomously tracks and engages the target.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The 9M133 Kornet is an impressive and highly effective anti-tank weapon system of the Russian Armed Forces.

The 9M133 Kornet is an impressive and highly effective anti-tank weapon system of the Russian Armed Forces. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The 9M133 Kornet is an impressive and highly effective anti-tank weapon system of the Russian Armed Forces.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system.

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A serviceman in Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала