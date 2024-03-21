https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russias-presidential-election-turnout-amounts-to-7749---cec-1117465191.html

Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report

Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report

Sputnik International

The final turnout in Russia's presidential election amounted to 77.49%, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.

2024-03-21T08:54+0000

2024-03-21T08:54+0000

2024-03-21T08:58+0000

russia

2024 russian presidential election

central election commission

russia

ella pamfilova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/10/1117363522_0:4:3630:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_426ca04a6fd1a559fe70bc19888be5c0.jpg

"It has been established that the final turnout at the presidential election of Russia amounted to 77.49% of the number of voters ... In absolute terms, 87,576,075 voters took part in the election. In the modern history of Russia, such indicators have never been seen before, " Pamvfilova said at the Central Election Commission meeting.The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election ended on March 17.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/election-and-polls-show-russia-is-united-while-west-fractures-1117460371.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's presidential election, central election commission chief ella pamfilova