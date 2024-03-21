https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/russias-presidential-election-turnout-amounts-to-7749---cec-1117465191.html
Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report
Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report
The final turnout in Russia's presidential election amounted to 77.49%, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.
"It has been established that the final turnout at the presidential election of Russia amounted to 77.49% of the number of voters ... In absolute terms, 87,576,075 voters took part in the election. In the modern history of Russia, such indicators have never been seen before, " Pamvfilova said at the Central Election Commission meeting.The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election ended on March 17.
"It has been established that the final turnout at the presidential election of Russia amounted to 77.49% of the number of voters ... In absolute terms, 87,576,075 voters took part in the election. In the modern history of Russia, such indicators have never been seen before, " Pamvfilova said at the Central Election Commission meeting.
The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election ended on March 17.