Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report
Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report
Sputnik International
The final turnout in Russia's presidential election amounted to 77.49%, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.
"It has been established that the final turnout at the presidential election of Russia amounted to 77.49% of the number of voters ... In absolute terms, 87,576,075 voters took part in the election. In the modern history of Russia, such indicators have never been seen before, " Pamvfilova said at the Central Election Commission meeting.The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election ended on March 17.
Russia's Presidential Voter Turnout Comes to 77.49%, Election Officials Report

08:54 GMT 21.03.2024 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 21.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final turnout in Russia's presidential election amounted to 77.49%, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.
"It has been established that the final turnout at the presidential election of Russia amounted to 77.49% of the number of voters ... In absolute terms, 87,576,075 voters took part in the election. In the modern history of Russia, such indicators have never been seen before, " Pamvfilova said at the Central Election Commission meeting.
Analysis
Analysis
Election and Polls Show Russia Is United While West Fractures
03:37 GMT
The three-day voting in the Russian presidential election ended on March 17.
