https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/us-planning-haiti-invasion-western-troops-in-ukraine-1117459372.html

US Planning Haiti Invasion; Western Troops in Ukraine

US Planning Haiti Invasion; Western Troops in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Biden Administration is again discussing an invasion of Haiti, and Dr Jeffrey Sachs considers the ramifications of US responsibility for COVID.

2024-03-21T04:11+0000

2024-03-21T04:11+0000

2024-03-21T09:32+0000

the critical hour

radio

red sea

niger

covid-19

islamic state in the sahel

tiktok

mexico

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117459215_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e63d243b68ba77da42ea06379957831c.png

US Planning Haiti Invasion; Africans Move to End US Domination; Western Troops in Ukraine Sputnik International The Biden Administration is again discussing an invasion of Haiti, and Dr Jeffrey Sachs considers the ramifications of US responsibility for COVID.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss moves by the US empire that may indicate European troops heading to Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the battle between the elite ruling class and the workers and the controversial TikTok ban legislation.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US plans to invade Haiti.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the illegality of the Guantanamo Bay concentration camp and the US spy war on China.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst, and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss Dr. Jeffrey Sachs's new article, which considers the ramifications of US responsibility for COVID and Julian Assange.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict'' show on YT, joins us to discuss President Biiden's support of the Gaza conflict.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss moves in Africa to eject US imperialism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

red sea

niger

mexico

ukraine

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, jeffrey sachs, covid-19 in us, will us ban tik tok, haiti news latest