Watch Russia's Smerch MLRS Annihilate Ukrainian Artillery

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Russian Smerch MLRS crew demolishing the artillery crews of Ukrainian terrorist formations in the border area with the Belgorod region of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing its Smerch MLRS crew demolishing the artillery crews of Ukrainian terrorist formations in the border area near Russia's Belgorod region.According to the ministry, the crew of the Zoopark radar station detected the deployment of enemy MLRS and foreign artillery howitzers in the border area of the Belgorod region. Subsequently, the crew calculated the trajectory of the shells to pinpoint the targets' locations. Upon acquiring the target, the Smerch MLRS crews of Battlegroup Zapad promptly moved into firing positions. Following precision rocket strikes and consecutive salvos, the soldiers successfully neutralized the enemy's artillery.The crews eliminated US-made M777 howitzers, Grad MLRS and armored combat vehicles of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the ministry added.

