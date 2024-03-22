https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/assange-negotiating-with-us-empire-biden-warned-about-electoral-prospects-1117480869.html

Assange Negotiating with US Empire; Biden Warned About Electoral Prospects

Rumors are circulating that the US Empire is looking for a plea deal in which Julian Assange would plead guilty and accept a release with time served.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukrainians honoring a retired Nazi Waffen SS soldier and how President Putin's landslide victory has shaken the neocons to the core.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist, and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss the third international forum on Democracy in China as Tony Blinken gathers imperial governors to discuss the dying US-ruled world order.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the appalling situation in Gaza and Canada's halt in arms sales to Israel.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss US moves to block the investigation into the origin of COVID.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, discusses Jake Sullivan's visit to Ukraine and why the West openly admits it has troops on the ground.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss the rumors that the US Empire is looking for a plea deal in which Julian Assange would plead guilty and accept a release with time served.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the US buildup for war in the Pacific.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the electoral effects of Joe Biden's unconditional support for Israel and various aspects of censorship.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

