Crocus Terror Attack Plotted by Zelensky Regime and Its Sponsors: Analyst

Friday night’s attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow was prepared ahead of time, and there is only one possible perpetrator, military expert and retired Army colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk has told Sputnik.

At least 40 people were killed and over 100 others injured in a mass shooting and grenade attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.Matviychuk believes Kiev’s Western curators clearly “gave them the go-ahead” for Friday’s carnage, citing warnings by the US Embassy in recent weeks about the terror threat in Moscow and other Russian cities.Characterizing the terrorist incident as a “declaration of war,” Matviychuk said Russia will have to respond accordingly, and “provide our armed forces with unlimited capabilities to destroy terrorists wherever they are.”Three camo clad gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region on Friday evening, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze. Russia's Federal Security Service says at least 40 people have been killed and over 100 injured in what Russian investigators have classified as an act of terrorism.

