https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/crocus-attack-was-declaration-of-war-by-zelensky-regime-and-its-sponsors-analyst-1117496237.html
Crocus Terror Attack Plotted by Zelensky Regime and Its Sponsors: Analyst
Crocus Terror Attack Plotted by Zelensky Regime and Its Sponsors: Analyst
Sputnik International
Friday night’s attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow was prepared ahead of time, and there is only one possible perpetrator, military expert and retired Army colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk has told Sputnik.
2024-03-22T20:23+0000
2024-03-22T20:23+0000
2024-03-22T21:25+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
americans
ukraine
us embassy
moscow concert hall attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117497181_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_cf91ee3271d4d75d070fc740e005b228.jpg
At least 40 people were killed and over 100 others injured in a mass shooting and grenade attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.Matviychuk believes Kiev’s Western curators clearly “gave them the go-ahead” for Friday’s carnage, citing warnings by the US Embassy in recent weeks about the terror threat in Moscow and other Russian cities.Characterizing the terrorist incident as a “declaration of war,” Matviychuk said Russia will have to respond accordingly, and “provide our armed forces with unlimited capabilities to destroy terrorists wherever they are.”Three camo clad gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region on Friday evening, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze. Russia's Federal Security Service says at least 40 people have been killed and over 100 injured in what Russian investigators have classified as an act of terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/mass-shooting-at-concert-venue-near-moscow-casualties-reported-1117492259.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117497181_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_292fe42382eaff38f3979b00a1617677.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
who committed crocus terror attack
who committed crocus terror attack
Crocus Terror Attack Plotted by Zelensky Regime and Its Sponsors: Analyst
20:23 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 21:25 GMT 22.03.2024)
Friday night’s attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow was prepared ahead of time, and there is only one possible perpetrator, military expert and retired Army colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk has told Sputnik.
At least 40 people were killed and over 100 others injured in a mass shooting and grenade attack
at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on Friday.
“I think this terrorist attack was prepared in advance. It was a response to all the strikes we have carried out [in Ukraine] over the last five or six days. I would like to say one more thing – that the state which for some reason we call Ukraine today is a terrorist state which has completely violated all international laws. It uses illegal methods of fighting,” military observer and Afghanistan and Syria combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik, expressing no doubts in the Zelensky regime's responsibility.
Matviychuk believes Kiev’s Western curators clearly “gave them the go-ahead” for Friday’s carnage, citing warnings by the US Embassy in recent weeks about the terror threat in Moscow and other Russian cities.
Characterizing the terrorist incident as a “declaration of war,” Matviychuk said Russia will have to respond accordingly, and “provide our armed forces with unlimited capabilities to destroy terrorists wherever they are.”
Just as “the Americans launched an ‘anti-terrorist operation’ in Afghanistan after the attack on the Twin Towers, we must now launch exactly the same operation against the Zelensky regime and its allies,” he said.
Three camo clad gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region on Friday evening, opening fire and throwing grenades or incendiary bombs, setting the building ablaze. Russia's Federal Security Service says at least 40 people have been killed and over 100 injured in what Russian investigators have classified as an act of terrorism.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated Friday that Kiev was not involved in the attack on Crocus City Hall. "I emphasize once again that Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with the terrorist attacks or the shooting at Crocus City," Podolyak said in a Telegram post. A spokesman from Ukrainian military intelligence echoed Podolyak's comments. "Ukraine is not involved in this terrorist attack," GUR spokesman Andriy Chernyak said.