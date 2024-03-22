https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/doj-allegedly-mulling-14-year-sentence-for-assange-1117479505.html

DOJ Allegedly Mulling 14 Year Sentence for Assange

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins engaged in insightful discussions with a diverse panel of experts.

2024-03-22T15:12+0000

In the first hour, Rachel explored Donald Trump's unconventional plan to crowdfund money for his massive lawsuit with author, journalist, and podcaster Peter Coffin, analyzing the legal and ethical implications of such an approach.The conversation then shifted to the pressing need for Congress to pass the budget, examining the potential consequences of a budgetary stalemate with insights from the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams.In the final hour, the discussion turned to the Department of Justice's contemplation of giving Julian Assange a 14-year sentence, CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou, unraveling the implications for press freedom and whistleblowing.Lastly, Rachel speaks to the Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the meeting between the CEOs of the top airlines and Boeing after the latter's issues with their 737 Max-9 aircraft.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

