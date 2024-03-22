https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/guantanamo-bay-20-niger-demands-us-military-withdrawal-from-base-1117478519.html
Guantanamo Bay 2.0? Niger Demands US Military Withdrawal from Base
Guantanamo Bay 2.0? Niger Demands US Military Withdrawal from Base
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explored pressing global issues with expert analysis from distinguished guests.
2024-03-22T04:16+0000
2024-03-22T04:16+0000
2024-03-22T15:06+0000
fault lines
us
radio
niger
joe biden
donald trump
europe
ukraine
european union (eu)
afghanistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117478610_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_60d0a524504a37273b8b5296e46476b7.png
Guantanamo Bay 2.0? Niger Demands U.S. Military Withdrawal from Base
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explored pressing global issues with expert analysis from distinguished guests.
In the first hour, Fault Lines dissected Niger's demand for the US military to vacate their country with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou, examining the geopolitical implications and underlying factors driving this decision.In the second hour, ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof discussed the congressional hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.Later in the hour, the show shifted its focus to Europe's proposal to utilize seized Russian assets to finance Ukraine, as discussed with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, unpacking the potential repercussions on European-Russian relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.In the final hour, Fault Lines engaged in a debate with former US Congressman Alan Grayson and journalist Angie Wong about the Republican Party's efforts to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden, analyzing the political motives behind the move and its potential impact on the US political landscape.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
niger
ukraine
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117478610_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_184886a8dcbaebde378294532f6129e3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
the fault lines, what is us doing in niger, us bases in africa, congressional hearings on afghanistan, will europe use russian assets for ukraine
the fault lines, what is us doing in niger, us bases in africa, congressional hearings on afghanistan, will europe use russian assets for ukraine
Guantanamo Bay 2.0? Niger Demands US Military Withdrawal from Base
04:16 GMT 22.03.2024 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 22.03.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explored pressing global issues with expert analysis from distinguished guests.
In the first hour, Fault Lines dissected Niger's demand for the US military to vacate their country with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou, examining the geopolitical implications and underlying factors driving this decision.
In the second hour, ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof discussed the congressional hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Later in the hour, the show shifted its focus to Europe's proposal to utilize seized Russian assets to finance Ukraine, as discussed with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, unpacking the potential repercussions on European-Russian relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In the final hour, Fault Lines engaged in a debate with former US Congressman Alan Grayson and journalist Angie Wong about the Republican Party's efforts to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden, analyzing the political motives behind the move and its potential impact on the US political landscape.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM